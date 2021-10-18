NBC shuts down production on America's Got Talent: Extreme after stuntman injured in accident

NBC has temporarily shut down production on America's Got Talent: Extreme, a spinoff of AGT, after a daredevil/escape artist was injured while rehearsing a stunt for the show on Thursday.

Stuntman Jonathan Goodwin was airlifted to a local hospital with unknown injuries after a stunt went wrong, TMZ reported on Friday. The show had been filming at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, per The Sun.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday. In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on America's Got Talent: Extreme and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date. The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority," an AGT production spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Jonathan Goodwin on America's Got Talent Jonathan Goodwin on 'America's Got Talent' | Credit: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

A rep for NBC didn't respond to EW's request for comment on Sunday evening.

TMZ shared shocking and graphic footage, reportedly from the stunt, showing Goodwin dangling in the air in a straight jacket, with two cars hanging parallel on either side.

As the stunt begins, Goodwin seems to unhook himself from a harness above him, but the cars reach each other before he can clear them on what appears to be a drop and he ends up caught between them. An explosion is seen after the vehicles collide.

After the crash, the stunt performer fell to the ground and hit his head, according to TMZ, which did not share footage of the fall.

On Friday, a spokesperson for AGT confirmed to EW that Goodwin had been hurt in the accident.

"During a rehearsal last evening for America's Got Talent: Extreme, an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act," the spokesperson for the show told EW in a statement. "He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital, where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."

In a 911 recording obtained by Britain's The Sun, a caller requested a "rescue and a helicopter," after describing how the stunt had gone awry. The 911 operator explained that they were aware of the incident, but asked the caller to provide additional details about the patient.

"He's about a 40-year-old white male. He fell about 40 feet. He missed the airbag. Landed on his head," the caller said, adding that the victim, who was not identified during the call, was "agonal" (great distress) and "posturing" (the body making rigid movements).

The caller also said the victim seemed to have a "neural" (nervous system) injury.

America's Got Talent: Extreme was set up to showcase outrageous and jaw-dropping acts deemed too grand for a theater stage. On it, contestants vie for a $500,000 prize. It is being judged by Simon Cowell, WWE superstar Nikki Bella, and professional motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. It's being hosted by Terry Crews.

No premiere date has been announced for the show.