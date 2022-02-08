NBC says Leslie Jones can continue Olympics commentary: 'We are super fans of her'

After the SNL star spoke out saying she might not do her signature play-by-play this year, NBC clarified the situation.

One day after Leslie Jones announced she was thinking of giving up her signature Olympics commentary, NBC has responded by clarifying the situation and giving Jones the all-clear to continue her live tweets.

"We have resolved the situation. She is free to do her social media posts as she has done in the past," NBC spokesperson Greg Hughes told The Associated Press in a statement. "She is a super fan of the Olympics and we are super fans of her."

Since the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, Jones has been live-tweeting her colorful commentary for Team USA, which includes hilarious in-the-moment reactions that showcase a genuine love for the competition. But on Monday, the SNL star tweeted she might be done with the tradition, calling out NBC for blocking her videos and adding "no one is fighting for or with me. Soooo I guess I'll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love."

In its statement, NBC explained the mix-up with Jones' videos being blocked and noted it was not the fault of the network but rather the result of a "third-party error" and "increased policing of taped video displayed by social media companies," according to the AP.

Jones' live tweets have become so popular over the years, the actress was invited by NBC to guest as an official correspondent at the 2016 summer games in Rio as well as the 2018 winter games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

"I have watched Olympics since I could walk lol. Me and my dad," Jones said in a tweet Sunday night that also included a video as she watched the figure skating event. "When I first started doing this in Rio, I started doing this because people were telling me that no one watches the Olympics and I was like, 'Are you f****ng crazy?' These are athletes, this is like everybody coming together no matter like what's going on and competing in the games...for us and the country not supporting them, I thought that was absolutely stupid."

