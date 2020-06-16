NBC renews Manifest, cancels Indebted, Bluff City Law, and Sunnyside

Manifest type TV Show genre Drama

Mystery

Manifest has manifested a third season

NBC announced on Monday that it has renewed the sophomore mystery drama for a third season. In season 2, the series revolving around a mysterious plane flight has notched a 1.5 rating in the 18-to-49-year-old demo while averaging 7.7 million viewers in “live plus seven day” Nielsens in its Monday time slot. Manifest, starring stars Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh, joins a list of renewed dramas at NBC that includes The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., Law & Order: SVU, New Amsterdam and This Is Us.

Not so lucky were a handful of freshman shows. The network has canceled Indebted, a first-year comedy that premiered in February and focused on a couple (Adam Pally, Abby Elliott) who find themselves housing their cash-strapped parents (Fran Drescher, Steven Weber). NBC has also officially parted ways with the Jimmy Smits-as-attorney drama Bluff City Law, which also suffered from low ratings. Bluff City premiered in September and last aired in November.

In addition, the Kal Penn-starring comedy Sunnyside — which was removed from the schedule in October, shortly after its debut — has completed its run. (At the time, the network ordered an 11th episode and said that the last seven episodes will air on NBC's digital platforms, where it could possibly find new life.) The network has already canceled freshman series The InBetween, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, and Perfect Harmony.

