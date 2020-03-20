NBC News employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus

Image zoom NBC News

Larry Edgeworth, a longtime employee of NBC News who worked out of the equipment room at the network's 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York City, died Thursday after testing positive for coronavirus.

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack broke the news to staff in an email on Friday. TODAY show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb then paid tribute to Edgeworth in messages across social media.

"My heart breaks this morning at the loss of NBC audio technician Larry Edgeworth (pictured right) due to COVID19," Guthrie wrote on Instagram. "I adored Larry. We traveled together for two straight months on a campaign in 2008 and he was always the most warm, most professional, most loving. All hours of the day and night, no matter how hungry or tired or stressed we were — he was always a joy. He loved his work and excelled at it. He loved his colleagues and boy did we love him. Larry, dear, I will miss you. My deepest condolences and prayers to his family."

"I would like for you to know this name : Larry Edgeworth," Kotb tweeted. "He was a longtime member of our NBC crew.. big smile.. big heart..we loved Larry and he loved us back.. all of us ...He died after testing positive for the Coronavirus."

According to NBC News, Edgeworth also suffered from other health issues. "As we have heard from medical professionals, those with underlying health concerns are sadly the most vulnerable," Lack wrote to staff. "Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were," he added.

"Larry was a gentle bear of a man, the heart and soul of our extended NBC family," said Andrea Mitchell, chief foreign affairs correspondent at NBC News. "I was always cheered and reassured knowing he was on the team in the field. He always had my back whether here in the U.S. or in the most dangerous situations around the world."

Various other employees across NBC shared memories of working with Edgeworth over social media.

MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake remembered working with Edgeworth while covering the Mitt Romney presidential campaign in 2012. "He called me 'slim,' and helped me put together my first resume tape," Haake tweeted. "He was SO proud of his kids. He was hilarious."

Joy Reid, another correspondent, tweeted about covering the shooting of Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida with Edgeworth. "Just a lovable, hilarious, brilliant guy. Take coronavirus seriously please and damn that virus to Hell," she wrote.

Edgeworth is survived by his wife, Crystal, and two sons.

At least two other NBC News employees tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 strain in recent days, including one Nightly News staffer, according to the company. Most workers are currently operating from home, including Guthrie and TODAY co-host Al Roker.

New York-based late-night TV personalities like Jimmy Fallon and Samantha Bee shifted their programs to various "at home" editions.

On Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new "P.A.U.S.E." measures that require 100 percent of the work force in the state to stay at home, excluding "essential services" like grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, and the like. He also listed a series of precautions for residents in the state to help curb the spread and will legally be "enforceable." This includes solitary outdoor recreation activities and using public transportation only when essential.

