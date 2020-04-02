After Hollywood was forced to shut down production in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the finale dates for many TV shows were thrown into a state of flux, EW has learned. Now NBC is shedding light on the ever-changing situation. The Peacock has settled on new finale dates for its prime-time slate, and it includes the shifting of sign-offs for several key series that cannot go back into production soon enough to complete the season.

The Chicago trilogy — that would be Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. — will finish their seasons on Apr. 15, with each show falling a few episodes shy of their original full-season order. Law & Order: SVU will bow out on Apr. 23, also a few installments shy of its order. That night also will feature several comedy finales, as Superstore concludes its season at 8 p.m. (America Ferrera previously announced her impending departure at the end of season 5, but her farewell episode was not filmed before the shutdown, so that good-bye presumably will be handled at a later date.) Brooklyn Nine-Nine will send off its season at 8:30 p.m., followed by the series finale of Will & Grace at 9 p.m. (An hourlong Will & Grace retrospective will now air after, not before as previously announced, that finale.)

The Blacklist will make it season farewell on May 15, just shy of its full order, while Good Girls, also short a couple of episodes, is slated to bow out on May 3.

NBC had previously announced that Manifest (which had already filmed its season) would end on Apr. 6, while New Amsterdam (whose order was trimmed) will check out on Apr. 14.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Indebted, and Little Big Shots filmed all of their episodes prior to the shutdown, and will end Apr. 16, May 3, and May 24, respectively.

