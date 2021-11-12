NBC's midseason premiere dates also include a return of the original Law & Order in February.

Final season of This Is Us to debut Jan. 4

It's official: the Pearsons will begin their farewell tour in less than two months.

Earlier that night, two new comedies will make their time slot premiere: American Auto, an auto industry workplace comedy that stars Ana Gasteyer and was created by Superstore overlord Justin Spitzer, airs at 8 p.m., followed by Grand Crew, a comedy from Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer-producer Phil Augusta Jackson and creator Dan Goor that follows a group of young L.A. professionals. (American Auto will unveil its first two episodes on Dec. 13, while Grand Crew offers up its first two installments on Dec. 14 as part of an NBC holiday preview week.)

The network also revealed midseason premiere dates for other returning and new shows: Kenan Thompson comedy Kenan will kick off season 2 on Monday, Jan. 3, with back-to-back episodes at 8 and 8:30 p.m. American Song Contest, an adaptation of the Eurovision Song Contest, debuts Feb. 21 at 8 p.m., and will be followed at 10 p.m. by The Endgame, a bank-heist thriller starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé.

The Dick Wolfverse expands again with the revival of the original Law & Order (which ended its 20-season run in 2010) on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. True-crime limited series The Thing About Pam, starring Renée Zellweger, debuts Tuesday, Mar. 8. The following week, on Mar. 15, Young Rock and Mr. Mayor return for their second seasons at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively.

In other NBC news, underworld drama La Brea was renewed for a second season.

