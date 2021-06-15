Manifest grounded as NBC cancels the series after 3 seasons

Manifest will not be taking off for a fourth season, EW has confirmed.

On Tuesday, series creator Jeff Rake announced that the NBC supernatural series had been canceled after three seasons.

"My dear Manifesters, I'm devastated by NBC's decision to cancel us," Rake wrote on Twitter. "That we've been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew."

He added the hashtag #savemanifest. The show had originally been commissioned for six seasons.

Starring Josh Dallas (Once Upon a Time), Melissa Roxburgh (Valor), JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long, Manifest told the story of a group of passengers on a flight that mysteriously disappeared for five years during its return to the U.S. However, those on the flight only experienced a few moments of terrible turbulence, before landing safely in New York. As they tried to return to their lives, the passengers started experiencing cryptic "callings" urging them to carry out certain tasks or act in certain ways.

Manifest Josh Dallas as Ben Stone on NBC's "Manifest." | Credit: Peter Kramer/WBTV/NBC

With the two-hour season three finale ending in a massive cliffhanger and the death of one of the core cast members, fans will be distressed to learn of the cancelation news. But perhaps Manifest will be scooped up by another network or streaming service.

The first two seasons of Manifest are available to stream on Netflix now.