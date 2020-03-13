Late-night goes dark: NBC suspends Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers shows due to coronavirus

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon type TV Show genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

First, they decided to tape shows without an audience. Now they're not taping at all.

NBC is suspending late-night talk show staples The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The production pause is supposed to go through March 30, but it wouldn't be surprising if that was extended. Sources tell EW decisions about future shows will be made as that date approaches.

Both shows previously planned a hiatus for the week of March 23 anyway.

Fallon will still tape Thursday's show without a live audience before going into repeats on Friday.

Previously, NBC announced the shows would go audience-free. So did several other late-night shows, including CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central's The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, TBS' Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.

Oh, and The Happiest Place on Earth is closing — because that's apparently the world we live in now.

