From two Brooklyn Nine-Nine producers, the new NBC comedy is about a wine-loving group of Black friends navigating love and life in East Los Angeles.

Wine down with Echo Kellum and Nicole Byer in new trailer for NBC's Grand Crew

Raise a glass of wine to what might be your new favorite TV friend group. On Friday, NBC unveiled the trailer for its new hangout comedy Grand Crew.

Executive produced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine veterans Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor, this East Los Angeles-set series follows a group of wine-loving friends (yes, it's sort of giving Cougar Town) as they navigate life and love, from hilariously and painfully failed proposals to potentially encountering a Black republican in the wild. As actor Garret Morris explains in the trailer below, the show aims to reveal that Black men have layers: "Our multitude got multitudes!" he proudly declares.

Here's who make up the show's titular crew: Arrow's Echo Kellum as the hopeless romantic Noah; comedian Nicole Byer as his bold sister Nicky, who's having fun playing the field; Nine-Nine story editor Carl Tart as "low-key genius" Sherm; Aaron Jennings (Pure Genius) as career-loving Anthony; Grasie Mercedes (Perfect Harmony) as the recently divorced Faye; and Justin Cunningham (When They See Us) as Wyatt, who's happily married and grateful that he's out of the dating game.

Watch the trailer above and prepare to wine down with Grand Crew when it premieres with two special preview episodes Dec. 14 on NBC. The show will air Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT starting Jan 4.

