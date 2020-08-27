The network also announced return dates for Law & Order: SVU, Superstore, The Blacklist, and, yes, Ellen's Game of Games.

NBC sets fall premiere dates for This Is Us, all 3 Chicago shows

NBC has figured out a way to offer up a healthy amount of programming this fall during the pandemic, though you'll have to wait until November to catch up with the Pearsons and all things Chicago.

Hollywood shut down production in March as COVID-19 began to spread across the globe, but slowly, filming has begun again. The delay was significant enough that several key shows will not meet their normal September or October launch dates. The second week of November will prove to be a big one for the Peacock, as This Is Us returns for its fifth season on Tuesday, Nov. 10. And for your patience, you'll receive a two-hour premiere, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT. (The show will air the following week in its normal 9 p.m. slot.)

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Chicago Med will kick off its sixth season at 8 p.m., while Chicago Fire unveils its ninth season premiere at 9 p.m. Chicago P.D. closes out the night at 10 p.m. with its eighth season premiere.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit commences season 22 (!) on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 9 p.m., while The Blacklist begins season 8 on Friday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m.

October will see some key premieres as well. The Voice returns for season 19 in the middle of the month, with shows on Monday, Oct. 19, and Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 8-10 p.m. Superstore rings up its season 6 premiere on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m. And — this should be, erm, interesting — Ellen's Game of Games returns with a two-hour premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 8-10 p.m. Connecting, the friends-stay-in-touch-via-Zoom-during-a-pandemic comedy you've been waiting for (or at least, expecting) premieres on Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m.

As for those September debuts right around the corner, most of them previously announced, Transplant premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 10 p.m., America Ninja Warrior is back on Monday Sept. 7 at 8 p.m., NBC Sunday Night Football returns Thursday, Sept. 10 (Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs) and Sunday, Sept. 13 (Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams) at 5:20 p.m, as does Dateline NBC on Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. And The Weakest Link reboot, which dropped the "The" and added Jane Lynch as host, hits the air on Monday, Sept. 28, at 10 p.m.

