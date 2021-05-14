NBC adds another Law & Order to fall schedule

And get ready to say goodbye to This Is Us and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The 2021-22 TV season will also mark the end of the NBC series This Is Us — which won't come back until midseason — and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which will return after the Olympics in August. New shows starring James Wolk and Natalie Zea will kick off in the fall, while a limited series featuring Renée Zellweger in her broadcast TV debut will premiere midseason.

New comedies won't appear until midseason.

No cancellations were announced but it's not looking hopeful for Good Girls, Manifest, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Here is NBC's fall 2021-22 schedule:

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — Ordinary Joe (new)

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-10 P.M. — La Brea (new)

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY (Dick Wolf shows)

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY (Dick Wolf shows)

8-9 P.M. — Law & Order: For the Defense (new)

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – The Blacklist

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-9 P.M. — Drama Encores

9-10 P.M. — Dateline Weekend Mystery

10-11 P.M. – SNL Vintage

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football

For midseason, look for the final season of This Is Us, new comedies American Auto and Grand Crew, along with Zellweger's true-crime limited series The Thing About Pam. NBC will also roll out new competition shows called American Song Contest, a U.S. version of the mega-international hit Eurovision Song Contest, as well as a spin-off of America's Got Talent called AGT: Extreme.

There's also a U.K. import called The Wheel, a show from Jimmy Fallon called That's My Jam, and the Dick Wolf docuseries "LA Fire and Rescue."

Here are descriptions for the new shows:

Ordinary Joe: Life is all about the choices you make — and sometimes what you do in a single moment can change everything. This new heartfelt, life-affirming drama follows Joe Kimbreau, who faces one of these decisions at his college graduation. The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change — and stay the same. But when it comes down to it, there is no "right" choice; no matter what happens, Joe's life is always messy, exciting, tough, unpredictable… and beautiful. The cast includes James Wolk, Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail and Charlie Barnet.

Law & Order: For the Defense: In its 30-year history as the most successful brand in television, Law and Order has only ever explored the perspective of its iconic prosecutors … until now. From legendary executive producer Dick Wolf comes "Law & Order: For the Defense," the newest entry in the beloved franchise that takes an unflinching look inside a criminal defense firm. Every week, the series will put the lawyers – and the criminal justice system – under the microscope like only Law & Order can, delivering hard-hitting, ripped-from-the-headlines stories that provide a new vantage point on justice.

La Brea: An epic adventure begins when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand what happened. In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other. The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken and Jon Seda.

The Thing About Pam: Two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger stars in a riveting true-crime drama inspired by one of the most popular, compelling sagas ever told on "Dateline NBC." What appeared to be a straightforward murder case would eventually set off a chain of events exposing both a wrongful conviction and a diabolical scheme involving a woman named Pam Hupp.

Grand Crew: From Phil Augusta Jackson (writer-producer-director, Brooklyn Nine-Nine") and Dan Goor (creator, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine") comes a new comedy that proves that life is better with your crew. This group of young professionals are all trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles — and they always find time to gather at their favorite bar to "wine down" and unpack it all. There's Noah, a hopeless romantic too eager to settle down; Nicky, a go-getter in both real estate and romance; Sherm, a low-key genius who plays the dating odds; Anthony, whose true love is his career; and Wyatt, who's relieved to be married and out of the dating scene. And just like wine, their friendship gets better with time. The cast includes Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum and Carl Tart.

American Auto: From the creator of "Superstore" comes a new workplace comedy that takes the wheels off the automobile industry. Set in Detroit, the corporate executives of Payne Motors are at a crossroads: adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO, whose leadership, experience and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Luckily, her team has some of the best minds in the business – when they aren't fighting or trying to outwit each other. From the corporate office to the factory floor, the crew of Payne Motors is driving home the laughs. The cast includes Ana Gasteyer, Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo.

AGT: Extreme: Expanding the America's Got Talent franchise from powerhouse producer Simon Cowell and production partner Fremantle, AGT: Extreme will showcase the most outrageous and jaw-dropping daredevil acts. Each week extreme contestants will go head-to-head in the most wild, wacky and craziest stunts to vie for the ultimate title. Cowell will serve as a judge.

American Song Contest: America's biggest live entertainment event has arrived! Based on the worldwide phenomenon Eurovision Song Contest, organized for 65 years by the European Broadcasting Union and watched by 200 million viewers annually, this amazing musical spectacular combines the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a beloved singing performance. In the U.S. version of the international megahit, "American Song Contest" will feature live original musical performances, representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and our nation's capital, competing to win the country's vote for the Best Original Song. An incredible solo artist, duo, DJ or a band will represent each location and will perform a new, original song, celebrating the different styles and genres across America. The live competition consists of three rounds as the acts compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds, followed by the Semi Finals and the ultimate Grand Final where one state or territory will emerge victorious.

That's My Jam: Jimmy Fallon will make his primetime hosting debut and executive produce "That's My Jam," a new hourlong music and comedy variety event series that draws its creative DNA from wildly popular "The Tonight Show" games such as "Wheel of Musical Impressions," "Roots Name That Song" and "Slay It Don't Spray It." In each episode, two teams of two celebrities compete for charity in a series of music and dance-based games, performative segments and play-along trivia with Fallon hosting all the action.

LA Fire and Rescue: In this new docuseries, Dick Wolf, Universal Television Alternative Studio and 44 Blue Productions have gained unprecedented access within The Los Angeles County Fire Department. The LACoFD is responsible for protecting the lives and property of 4 million residents living in 59 cities across Los Angeles County. From helicopter mountain rescues, lifeguard beach SOS, fireboats, hazmat units, to California's raging wildfires... they do it all. These fire fighters are true everyday heroes and their compelling stories will be told alongside the heart-pounding action of unpredictable and dangerous circumstances as they face the front lines of life and death. From the producers of NBC's hit drama Chicago Fire comes Real Heroes. Real Calls. Real Drama.

The Wheel: The series will put viewers into a spin each week as celebrity guests attempt to help contestants win big. Full of edge-of-your seat jeopardy, plenty of laughs, huge stars and a spectacular 42-foot-wide spinning wheel make for one of the most exciting, and unorthodox, game shows to come around in a long time.

