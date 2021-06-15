The Blacklist star Megan Boone reportedly leaving the show with season 8 finale

What will be in store for the finale and beyond?

It looks like The Blacklist's season 8 finale is gonna be a doozy.

Megan Boone, a mainstay on the show as the female lead opposite James Spader, is reportedly departing the NBC series after the upcoming finale episode, which is said to mark her last appearance as a series regular.

Deadline was the first to report the news. NBC declined to comment, and a representative for Boone didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Boone has starred on The Blacklist as Liz Keen, a rookie-F.B.I.-agent-turned-Blacklister and fugitive. This season revealed Liz to be No. 1 on the Blacklist. She didn't appear in eight episodes of season 8, due to her character being a fugitive. But it did raise some questions about her future on the show. The final two episodes of this run are titled "Nachalo" and "Konets," which mean "Beginning" and "End" in Russian.

"[Red] is in a place where he knows that the only way he can protect Liz is by telling her everything, and he has every intention of doing that," executive producer Jon Bokenkamp told EW ahead of episode 20, "Godwin Page." "The answers that were suggested by Reddington in tonight's episode are an appetizer for what's to come."

The show was renewed for a ninth season, as announced in January.