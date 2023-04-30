EW exclusively chats with the season 8 alum about her return: "I'm always spilling tea at Roscoe's, so I'm like, they're never going to bring me to All Stars."

Naysha Lopez — queen of behind-the-scenes chit-chat at her weekly RuPaul's Drag Race recap show at Roscoe's bar in Chicago — is wasting no time getting into her signature shade about RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8.

The returning season 8 alum and Miss Continental pageant-winning queen exclusively (and hilariously) tells EW how she feels about her AS8 sisters' output on the upcoming competition's runway, admitting that there's next-level looks in store, but some that should've been burned before ever hitting the Main Stage.

"The twist is the twist. It really, really is. There are seasons that are very kumbaya, very that, and then there are seasons that get kind of real. I think that this season is an amazing combination of the two. We are incredibly honest with each other, and, in doing so, we're also very loving with each other, so I think you're going to get a little bit of both worlds," she says, setting up the truth-bomb she's about to drop. "There's a lot of fashion. There's some ugly stuff, too. But, it's going to be great."

Drag Race EW Interview video Naysha Lopez for EW. | Credit: EW

It's that brand of brutal (yet surprisingly affectionate) honesty that Naysha feared might cost her a spot on a future season of All Stars, after she was eliminated on season 8's premiere episode, only to famously return to the competition two episodes later, before leaving the season for good on episode 4.

"I'm always spilling tea at Roscoe's, so I'm like, they're never going to bring me to All Stars. I talk too much s---!" Naysha says of the weekly program that sees her welcoming guests from the show to dish candid thoughts on Drag Race. "And, sure enough, they called, and I'm just like, 'Oh wow, yeah, I'm on board, let's do it!'"

This time around, Naysha says she's more comfortable in her output as an artist, and she's ready to adapt her aesthetic to fit whatever curveballs AS8 throws her way.

"I went into season 8 knowing who I was, but very caught up in my own aesthetic and not allowing myself to break free of that, do other things, and embrace different aesthetics," she explains. "Going into Drag Race, even if you're a comedy queen, at some point you're going to have to serve beauty and fashion, and vice-versa. A fashion or beauty queen has to ugly it up a bit and be funny. So, the second time around, I feel like I was way more prepared to do that than I did the first time."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 premieres May 12 on Paramount+. Watch Naysha's full interview above.

