Naya Rivera's son shares heartbreaking details of Glee star's final moments in autopsy report

Naya Rivera's autopsy report, which was released Friday, offers heartbreaking new details about her final moments detailed by her 4-year-old son.

The 33-year-old actress headed to Lake Piru on July 8 with plans to BBQ with son Josey Hollis Dorsey but changed her mind and rented a pontoon boat for a three-hour stint instead, Rivera's mother Yolanda Previtire told authorities, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner report. Previtire said the Glee star was familiar with the lake, having visited "multiple times" in the past, and was able to "swim well," the report said.

Previtire said in the report that according to Josey, he and his mom counted "1,2,3" and then jumped off the boat together. Shortly after they entered the water, which investigators say was in the Diablo Cove area, Rivera told her only child to get back on the boat. He said Rivera "put her arm up in the air and yelled 'Help'" before disappearing into the water, according to the report.

When the boat hadn't been returned within its allotted time, a boat rental worker went to look for the boat which he found in the north cove of the lake. He found Josey "wrapped in a towel, wearing a life vest, and was asleep on the boat," the report stated.

Image zoom

According to the report, Rivera had no known medical conditions, but had been treated in the past for vertigo, which could have gotten worse when she was in the water. Rivera "would have vertigo to the point of vomiting, but she learned to control the symptoms with antihistamines," the report said.

Rivera's body was recovered the morning of July 13 after an extensive search. Her death was ruled an accidental drowning.