Naya Rivera will appear on Netflix's Sugar Rush, dropping Friday

Naya Rivera will make what's reportedly her final TV appearance on season 3 of Netflix's Sugar Rush, arriving on the streaming service Friday. The episode featuring Rivera is dedicated to her, with an onscreen tribute appearing before the opening credits.

The late actress was a guest judge on an episode of the baking competition series filmed in February, which was the last project she filmed before the coronavirus pandemic forced all TV production to shut down. The premiere date for the new season, dubbed Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet, was set before Rivera's death earlier this month. Netflix consulted with Rivera's manager before deciding to proceed with the episode's release.

On Sugar Rush, which debuted in 2018, four two-person teams go head-to-head in a baking competition for a $10,000 prize. Each episode features a different guest judge alongside professional chefs Candace Nelson (formerly of Cupcake Wars) and Adriano Zumbo.

Rivera, who was known for her role on Glee as Santana Lopez, drowned while swimming in a California lake with her son on July 8. After the actress was reported missing, her body was recovered five days later. She was 33. At the time of her death, Rivera was preparing to go into production on a reimagined third season of the show Step Up: High Water, but did not film any episodes.

