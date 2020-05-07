National Treasure TV series with younger cast unearthed at Disney+

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed a National Treasure 3 movie is also still in development.

National Treasure type Movie genre Action Adventure

Yes, citizens of the United States of America, there are more national treasures to dig up. They just might not all be found by Nicolas Cage.

Jerry Bruckheimer, a producer on the two National Treasure movies, revealed to Collider in an interview that a TV series based on Cage's history-hunting franchise is in development at Disney+ with a younger cast. EW has independently confirmed the validity of the project, while Bruckheimer also promised that he's still working on a third National Treasure movie.

"We're certainly working on one for streaming and we're also working on one for the big screen," Bruckheimer told Collider. "So, hopefully, they'll both come together and we'll bring you another National Treasure, but they're both very active."

National Treasure starred Cage as Benjamin Franklin Gates, a historian, self-taught cryptologist, and amateur heist-er who hunts for long-lost treasure through clues found in American historical artifacts. For instance, stealing the Declaration of Independence so he can decode the hidden map on the back of it. The film, directed by Jon Turteltaub, was released in 2004 and spawned a sequel, 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets. A third installment has been teased for a while — and yearned for by a small but still passionate fan base — yet it never secured an official green light.

Bruckheimer, who has his hands in many different projects, described the new Disney+ series as designed with "the same concept" as the films but for "a much younger cast."

"The television version is in process," the producer said. "We have, I think, a pilot script done and an outline of the future episodes." He further stated that the National Treasure 3 treatment is currently being written with "the same cast" as the previous films in mind. If Cage can find time to play the Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic, he can certainly find time to unlock the vault and bring back this Cage-y role.

