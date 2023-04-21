The show has reached the edge of its history.

Anyone holding out hope that National Treasure star Nicolas Cage would make his way over to the franchise's Disney+ series can stop wondering, because the show isn't moving forward with a second season.

National Treasure: Edge of History has been canceled after just one 10-episode run that started in January, EW has learned.

The show took place after the events of the second National Treasure movie, 2007's Book of Secrets. It starred Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela, a DREAMer in search of a lost Pan-American treasure that involved long-kept secrets of her own family.

Edge of History, from National Treasure film writers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, brought in veteran actors Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel to help tell this new story with a younger cast. Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, and Catherine Zeta-Jones also starred.

Many fans of the films were skeptical of the series over its lack of Cage. However, the Wibberleys were looking forward to more seasons in the hopes of getting the actor, as well as other alumni like Diane Kruger, to guest star. "We would love to bring any of the other veterans if we get another season," Cormac previously told EW. "We have roles for all of them." Clearly, that's definitively not happening.

The Wibberleys have not been involved in the movie so far, given their commitment to the Disney+ series. Perhaps now that will change. Cormac has said, "We're there if they need us."

Deadline first reported the news.

