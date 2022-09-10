Check out Lisette Olivera in action as the franchise's new hero, Jess Valenzuela.

National Treasure series kicks off new adventure in first Edge of History trailer

A new treasure hunt through American history is about to begin.

Following EW's exclusive look inside National Treasure: Edge of History, the new Disney+ sequel series to the National Treasure movies, the D23 Expo events on Saturday released the show's first trailer.

Also announced at the D23 Expo is the premiere date. Edge of History will premiere its first two episodes on Disney+ Dec. 14.

Lisette Olivera stars as Jess Valenzuela, a Mexican-American and a Dreamer who's dealing with the aftermath of her mother's death. She never knew her father, who died when she was young, but Jess was always told he was a thief. Then she starts to unlock the mysteries of a hidden Pan-American treasure with links to her own family history, and she begins to see that everything she once believed might not be as it seems.

"What if I told you everything you know about your dad is a lie?" Harvey Keitel's Peter Sadusky, a returning character from the movies, tells Jess in the footage.

He goes on to tease the greater mystery. "This holds a clue to a treasure of utmost importance," he says. "I've thought about destroying it a million times in order to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands."

Catherine Zeta-Jones, playing a billionaire businesswoman and adventurer who's also after the treasure, makes mention of the Daughters of the Plumed Serpent. The Plumed Serpent is a reference to Quetzalcoatl, a cultural hero and deity of Ancient Mexico whose avatar is the plumed serpent.

Nicolas Cage, who headlined the first two National Treasure movies, will not appear in season 1 of Edge of History (not for lack of effort). But his character, Ben Gates, is a celebrity in the context of the show. The character's Ben Franklin glasses, featuring multiple multi-colored lenses, can be found in the series through a secret backroom Jess and her friends find.

Justin Bartha's Riley Poole also joins Keitel's Sadusky as one of the returning veterans. "What's your clue? I would love to help out," Riley says in the trailer.

NATIONAL TREASURE: EDGE OF HISTORY Harvey Keitel returns as F.B.I. Special Agent Sadusky in 'National Treasure: Edge of History.' | Credit: Disney/Brian Roedel

If Cage's Ben is the Tony Stark of National Treasure, series co-creator Cormac Wibberley tells EW that Jess is the Peter Parker.

Zuri Reed stars as tech-savvy Tasha, Jess' roommate and friend. Then there's Antonio Cipriano as conspiracy nut Oren, Tasha's boyfriend; Jake Austin Walker as Liam, Sadusky's grandson; and Jordan Rodrigues as skeptic Ethan, the lawyer of the friend group.

Watch the trailer above.

