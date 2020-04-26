What The Office and Stanley Hudson had right about Pretzel Day all along

The Office (TV Show) type TV Show network NBC Where to watch Close Streaming Options

It's National Pretzel Day and no one is happier about this holiday than The Office's Stanley Hudson (Leslie David Baker).

In the comedy's fifth episode of the third season titled "Initiation," Stanley is looking rather ho-hum while spending yet another day behind a desk at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. But his whole demeanor changes for the better as soon as the office loudspeaker announces the holiday.

"There will be complimentary pretzels available in the lobby, from now until 4 o'clock," says a representative from the Scranton Business Park on April 26.

Without missing a beat, Hudson grabs his newspaper and is out the door before any of his coworkers can even process the announcement. Hudson is a man of simple needs, you see.

"I wake up every morning in a bed that's too small, driving my daughter to a school that's too expensive and then I go to work to a job for which I get paid too little," he says in the episode. "But on pretzel day, well, I like pretzel day."

Stanley's outlook on pretzels is just the thing the world needs right now as most of the country has shut down due to a global pandemic. Life may be tough and often unfair, but it's the simple things that should bring about the most happiness. He even proves in that same episode that it's possible to find common ground with others who are not easy to get along with.

While Stanley stands in line waiting patiently to select his toppings, he is joined by his boss, Michael Scott (Steve Carell). The pair high five after teaming up against someone who tried to skip the line. No one is allowed to ruin the simple pleasures of a pretzel for Hudson.

Stand up for what's right and fair but also, just make time to enjoy the small pleasures... even if it's just a pretzel.

