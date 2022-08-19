Was it all just practice? The comedian will continue experimenting as his latest series lasts beyond this week's season finale.

Nathan Fielder isn't done rehearsing yet.

On Friday, hours before the season finale of The Rehearsal is set to air on HBO and stream on HBO Max, the studio announced that it's renewed Fielder's mind-bending comedy for a second season.

For Fielder fans, the renewal should be particularly welcome news at a time when HBO's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, is cutting costs and relentlessly purging content from HBO Max. Spending money on Fielder's fake snow ("It turns out winter is very expensive to maintain," he noted in the most recent episode) and building a perfect replica of a New York City bar in an Oregon warehouse seems like an unconventional way to budget. But The Rehearsal has been critically acclaimed, popular on social media, and also apparently a hit with HBO leadership.

"Nathan has sparked such a lively conversation with The Rehearsal," HBO executive Amy Gravitt said in a statement. "We have no idea where season 2 will take us, and that is the delight of this boundary-pushing show from a truly singular talent."

Coming out of Fielder's previous series, Nathan For You, The Rehearsal followed him helping regular people rehearse important moments in their lives ahead of time. Or at least, that's what it seemed like it was going to be about. In reality, many of the episodes were spent on one particular rehearsal — helping a woman named Angela practice raising a child in a time-dilated setting where the child character was constantly getting replaced by slightly older actors — and Fielder's own personal investment in that project.

Throughout its five episodes so far, The Rehearsal has constantly confounded viewer expectations. What revelations could the season finale bring? Will season 2 entail Fielder concluding that the initial episodes didn't go according to plan, and doing it all over again with new actors trained in the Fielder Method? Anything is possible with this show.

Season 1 of The Rehearsal has streamed on HBO Max in addition to airing on HBO, but we already know HBO Max won't exist as its own entity by the time season 2 rolls around. The future really is open.