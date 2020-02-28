Nathan Dean Parsons says Max is 'fully dead' in Roswell, New Mexico season 2

Roswell, New Mexico type TV Show network The CW genre Sci-fi,

Drama,

Sci-fi,

Drama

When Roswell, New Mexico wrapped its first season, Liz's entire world was flipped upside down. Suddenly, the sister she'd spent years grieving was back from the dead, and the man she finally let herself love was dead. And yes, Max is really dead.

The cast and creator of the CW series gathered at SCAD's aTV Fest in Atlanta, where they previewed what to expect from the show's upcoming second season. "We open season 2 with Max and Liz back in bed that morning and get to see a little bit more of their conversation that we missed," creator Carina Adly MacKenzie tells EW. From there, the show jumps back to the cave, where last season ended, and then ahead a couple of weeks.

But as Nathan Dean Parsons puts it, "I am fully dead." However, Parsons is clearly still part of the show, and therefore, Max is still part of the story. As MacKenzie said during the show's panel, "We found creative ways to use him," including in flashbacks. (Teen Max is coming back!)

Roswell, New Mexico returns to The CW on March 16.

Related links: