Missandei, Bran Stark, and Hodor reunited for the grand opening of the new GoT Studio Tour in Northern Ireland.

Well, more like Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, one of the original filming locations of the acclaimed HBO series, to commemorate the opening day of Warner Bros.' Game of Thrones Studio Tour on Feb. 4.

Emmanuel (Missandei), Wright (Bran Stark), and Nairn (Hodor) helped "break the chains" of the new visitor attraction, welcoming fans back to the fantastical world of the Seven Kingdoms through the immersive tour.

Emmanuel shared some photos from the event on Instagram Sunday, calling the attraction "epic" and noting that she narrates the tour.

"The @gotstudiotour is open!" Emmanuel wrote. "It. is. EPIC! And it is in one of the actual studios we filmed in 🥺🥺🥺!! Also I am very proud to have narrated the tour 🗣. A trip down memory lane of one of the most special chapters of my life… and to reunite with @kristiannairn, @isaachwright and some of our wonderful crew who's genius made it all possible!"

Nairn shared similar photos on his own Instagram over the weekend, writing, "It was so lovely to see some familiar faces again, lots of you amazing GoT fans, and so many memories from filming! If you're a fan of all things Westeros then it's well worth a visit."

With the new tour, fans can step inside the Great Hall at Winterfell, stand before Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) imposing Dragonstone throne, and learn more about the props, weaponry, and visual effects in the series, which bowed with a contentious finale in 2019 after eight sweeping seasons.

GoT-Sn7_FirstLook_13 Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei on 'Game of Thrones' | Credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO

For fans who can't make it to Northern Ireland, don't fret: House of the Dragon, the highly-anticipated GoT prequel series, will premiere on HBO and HBO Max later this year. Last October, co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik teased the Targaryen-centric series led by Matt Smith, revealing it'll have a "different tone" from its flagship series.

"I think we were very respectful of what the original show is," Sapochnik told The Hollywood Reporter. "It wasn't broken so we're not trying to reinvent the wheel. House of the Dragon has its own tone that will evolve and emerge over the course of the show. But first, it's very important to pay respects and homage to the original series, which was pretty groundbreaking. We're standing on the shoulders of that show and we're only here because of that show."

