Natasha Rothwell is checking back in to The White Lotus.

EW has confirmed that the actress is returning for season 3 of the HBO comedy as Belinda, the spa manager who formed a fragile bond with Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) during the first season. Rothwell shared her excitement on Twitter on Wednesday. "Belinda is back baby!!!" she wrote.

When viewers last saw Belinda, she was frustrated after Tanya strung her along with the idea to invest in her wellness practice only to leave her hanging, business plan in hand. Tanya decided that her new relationship with Greg (Jon Gries) was more important and that she needed to end her dependency on transactional relationships, so she left Belinda with some money as a consolation/goodbye gift. Belinda, feeling dejected, ended up throwing her business plan away.

Natasha Rothwell in 'The White Lotus' Natasha Rothwell in 'The White Lotus' | Credit: Mario Perez/HBO

Coolidge and Gries were the only original cast members to return for the series' Italy-set season 2, and their relationship took a dramatic turn. The intense season 2 finale revealed that the dead body discovered floating in the ocean in the premiere was none other than Tanya. After Greg bailed early on in their vacation, Tanya fell in with a wealthy English charmer and his entourage who whisked her to Palermo to wine and dine her. It turned out, however, that the men were working with Greg to kill Tanya and steal her fortune — the prenup he signed states that he only inherits her money in the event of her death. Tanya became aware of the plan thanks to her assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), who tipped her off. Tanya valiantly fought back against the conmen, shooting several of them before accidentally falling off the yacht to her death.

Does Belinda's return have anything to do with the events of season 2? Did Portia fill authorities in on what she knows about Tanya's suspicious death? If so, Greg's claim on Tanya's money could be refuted. Perhaps some of her fortune will find its way to Belinda, who could very well be spending Tanya's money as a guest at a White Lotus resort or as the owner of her own wellness practice that the guests frequent. Or maybe Belinda's return is something much simpler — a transfer, perhaps, to another White Lotus location after her experience with Tanya in Hawaii.

Rothwell's role in the first season earned her a nomination for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series at the 2022 Emmys. The series will now compete in the drama categories, however, since it has continued with returning characters (it was originally meant to be a one-off season).

