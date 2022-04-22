Russian Doll Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Russian Doll season 2.

When you've got seven 30-minute episodes to explore a bunch of heady, metaphysical concepts, some ideas inevitably won't make the cut.

In the case of the recently released second season of Netflix's Russian Doll, series co-creator and star Natasha Lyonne reveals that one fan-favorite character in particular didn't get the fully fleshed out backstory she'd imagined.

Since season 1, fans have been wondering what the deal is with the mysterious, seemingly all-knowing vagabond Horse (Brendan Sexton III). According to Lyonne, his backstory is hinted at, but never fully realized in season 2.

"The writer's room loves mythology, and he always has sort of a Pan quality, and this season, at one point, he was going to be sort of like a ferryman character, and there were going to be Krugerrands on Alan's [Charlie Barnett] eyes, and then Horse was going to have to pick them up in order to pay for the passage into this kind of Hades," Lyonne explains to EW.

Russian Doll season 1 character Horse (played by Brendan Sexton III Horse (Brendan Sexton III) and Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) in 'Russian Doll' season 1. | Credit: Netflix

That doesn't happen in season 2, though he does still have a ferryman of the River Styx quality to him, per Lyonne. Instead, she says, "We played this year, even, with the idea of Horse being on the trains, and him as a sort of [Wall Street] Gordon Gekko-type character, [with an] Easter egg on the '80s train with a briefcase — because if you remember in season 1, he's talking about the dark web and having money, and it's kind of funny to be like, 'Oh right, has Horse been moving through time since the ages?', but we never really get a chance to get there, because there's a lot to do."

The creation of the character himself is also an interesting story. The name Horse actually comes from a crush that Lyonne used to see all the time in Tompkins Square Park in New York City. "He was very hot, but a terrible drug addict, and he was always getting arrested," she says. They'd make plans that never panned out, and she hasn't seen him in over a decade.

Season 2, which follows the misadventures of Alan and Nadia as they travel through (and break) time in the bodies of their family members, also stars Sharlto Copley, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Annie Murphy, Greta Lee, Chloë Sevigny, Elizabeth Ashley and more. All episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

Read our full cover story featuring Lyonne and Charlie Barnett discussing Russian Doll season 2 here.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: