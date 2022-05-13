"I think [in season 1] I wanted very badly for Nadia and Alan to sort of ask a question of, 'How do I stop dying?' Great. But really, for them, three and a half years later, [it's about] 'How do I start living? What does it mean to be present in a life and make the most of the time that we have in the here and now, with our set of circumstances? What would it take?" Lyonne recently told EW for our Russian Doll cover story, which examines the show's chronicle of a New York City woman who can't stop dying — and returning to relive a party being thrown in her honor. "Would it take a time-traveling device? Would it take me actually being there to see it all? Would it take my grandmother kind of signing off? 'Hey, I'm telling you, kid, you're all right. You come by it honestly.'"