The Poker Face actress is opening up about a few roles that nearly went her way.

Natasha Lyonne reveals she almost starred on Blossom and Sabrina the Teenage Witch

No bluffing here: Natasha Lyonne is coming clean about the roles that got away.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Poker Face star was asked to name one role a fellow actress beat her out for that she thinks should have been hers.

"Gosh, there's a lot," she admitted. "I mean, how far back do you want to go?"

She continued: "Well, I didn't get Six or Blossom [on Blossom]. I didn't get Sabrina the Teenage Witch." Lyonne then added that she didn't get a role in John Hughes' 1991 film Curly Sue either.

The revelations shocked fellow guest Alison Brie and WWHL host Andy Cohen. "Wow! I would have loved to see you as Six," Cohen said. "What a reinterpretation of the part."

"You know, it's not too late," Lyonne joked.

Of course, the role of Six ultimately went to Jenna von Oÿ, and Mayim Bialik played the titular role on Blossom, which ran from 1990 to 1995. Meanwhile, the role of Sabrina on Teenage Witch was played by Melissa Joan Hart.

All's well that ends well, though. Lyonne lost out on those roles but would go on to have many memorable ones of her own, with film and TV credits including American Pie, But I'm a Cheerleader, Orange Is the New Black, Russian Doll, and now Poker Face.

Discussing her new Peacock show — on which she plays human lie detector Charlie Cale — Lyonne also revealed the most intimidating guest star she's worked with with so far on the mystery series. "Nick Nolte. It's coming up. It's episode 8. And he was an intimidating, but terrific, guy to work with," she said, adding, "We're both troublemakers, so we speak the same English."

