Natalie Portman-starring Days of Abandonment not moving forward at HBO

HBO Films is exiting Days of Abandonment.

The movie, which was to star Natalie Portman, is ceasing after the actress's exit from the project.

"Due to unforeseen personal reasons, Natalie Portman has stepped down from HBO Films' Days of Abandonment prior to the start of filming," a statement from HBO read. "Unfortunately, the production will not move forward. We are very sorry we won't be able to bring this beautiful story to the screen with our talented writer/director and cast. We send our sincere thanks to our cast, producers, and crew for all their passion and hard work."

Natalie Portman Natalie Portman | Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The film was based on Italian author Elena Ferrante's 2005 novel, The Days of Abandonment, which EW writer Karen Valby described in 2014, as "an artful rage of a novel about a middle-aged woman reeling from the sudden news that her husband is leaving her and their children."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was set to begin shooting in Sydney, Australia, where it had been given a grant of $3.4 million.

Maggie Betts adapted Ferrante's novel and was set to direct. The cast included Rafe Spall (most recently of Apple TV+ series Trying) and Weeds alum Mary-Louise Parker.

Previously, the cable network adapted Ferrante's My Brilliant Friend into a series.

The project was set to be another high-profile television role for the big screen actress. It was recently announced that the Thor: Love and Thunder star was teaming up with Lupita Nyong'o for Lady in the Lake, a limited series for Apple TV+.