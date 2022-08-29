The producers behind Lady in the Lake, the Apple TV+ limited series starring Natalie Portman and Obi-Wan Kenobi standout Moses Ingram, found themselves navigating troubled waters.

While filming the series in Baltimore this weekend, multiple individuals threatened a member of the crew, according to a statement from studio Endeavor Content provided to EW.

"Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our production Lady in the Lake, prior to the arrival of the cast and crew, per their call time, a driver on our production crew was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a gun directed at our driver, and then they fled the location," the statement reads. "We are working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation is ongoing."

Multiple calls and emails from EW to the Baltimore Police Department went unanswered. Sources tell EW that the investigation is still ongoing and information is still being gathered.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore PD told the Los Angeles Times that "the locals" had warned the producers that they would "come back later" that evening and "shoot someone" if the production didn't shut down or pay them $50,000. A separate report from the Baltimore Banner referred to the perpetrators as "drug dealers."

"The safety and security of our crew, cast and all who work across our productions is our highest priority, and we are thankful no one was injured," Endeavor's statement continues. "Production will resume with increased security measures going forward. It has been a privilege filming Lady in the Lake in Baltimore, working with its vibrant community across many areas. Our thanks and appreciation to the City of Baltimore, Mayor Brandon M. Scott, the Baltimore Film Office, Maryland Film Office, and the Baltimore Police Department for their incredible support as we continue production in the great City of Baltimore and surrounding communities."

Lady in the Lake, based on author Laura Lippman's New York Times best-seller, is set in 1960s Baltimore. An unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist, setting her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs, and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda."

Alma Har'el co-created and co-wrote the series with Dre Ryan. Har'el also directs.

