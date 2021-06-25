Natalie Imbruglia reacts to David Schwimmer's Friends-era crush on Jennifer Aniston

"I'm okay with whatever happened back then," the singer said on an Australian radio show.

Natalie Imbruglia has some thoughts about one of the biggest revelations to come out of the recent Friends reunion.

During the special, both Jennifer Aniston and David Scwhimmer admitted to having crushes on one another in the first few seasons of filming (though Aniston later clarified that nothing ever actually happened between them). That was around the time Imbruglia was dating Schwimmer… which might make thing a bit awkward.

During a recent interview on Australian radio's Kyle and Jackie O Show, Imbruglia was asked if she knew that her then-beau had feelings for his costar. "Were you wondering if there was crossover?" Imbruglia joked, before admitting that their relationship was so long ago that she couldn't quite remember the exact timing.

David Schwimmer, Natalie Imbruglia, Jennifer Aniston David Schwimmer, Natalie Imbruglia, and Jennifer Aniston | Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage; Marc Piasecki/WireImage

"I do remember being on set and everyone being lovely and really, really nice. I wasn't paying attention to whether they were giving each other, you know, little looks over my shoulder," the singer added. "I don't know if that was happening. I'm okay with whatever happened back then, it was a long time ago."

Schwimmer admitted during the reunion, "At some point [Aniston and I] were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

When Aniston appeared on The Howard Stern Show recently, she confirmed that nothing ever happened between the two - despite Stern's assumptions.

"We were in relationships, it was always never the right time," Aniston said. "And it wouldn't have worked. The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel, and I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did," She added, "I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened."

