Narcos: Mexico season 3 shakeup revealed by Netflix

Narcos: Mexico is making some changes for season 3.

First, the addictive drug crime drama is having another time jump, this time to the 1990s. Here's an official description of the upcoming season from Netflix: "Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty - and every arrest, murder and take-down only pushes real victory further away."

Crime lord Felix Gallard was played by Diego Luna in the show's first two seasons, yet as the character was imprisoned at the end of season 2, he's not in the new season.

There's also a behind-the-scenes shakeup, with showrunner Eric Newman stepping aside from day-to-day production and longtime co-writer Carlo Bernard taking over. Newman will instead oversee the show and "a broadening Netflix slate that includes the previously announced opioid TV drama Painkiller, Escape From Spiderhead starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller and The Upper World starring Daniel Kaluuya.

Also, Wagner Moura, who starred as Pablo Escobar during the first two seasons of Narcos, will direct two episodes in the new season.

Returning cast includes Scoot McNairy, Jose Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa.

There's no word yet on when the season will be released.