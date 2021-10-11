Prepare for the madness to begin.

Netflix has released the trailer for the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, which will mark the end of the Narcos Universe... for now.

Set in the '90s, in the aftermath of Félix Gallardo's (Diego Luna, who isn't expected to return) imprisonment, the final season, which features the franchise's first female narrator (Luisa Rubino), begins to turn to the "more violent and chaotic world" that still exists in Mexico, according to showrunner Carlo Bernard. "There is no end to this stuff, so at some point you just have to draw a line and work towards that," Bernard recently told EW. "We tried to design something that captured the sprawling, ongoing nature of the phenomenon and tragedy of the drug business, but also told a satisfying and complete story."

Among the returning stars are Scott McNairy as DEA agent Walt Breslin and Alejandro Edda as Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, while new additions include Rubino as young journalist Andrea Nuñez, Luis Gerardo Méndez as Juarez cop Victor Tapia, and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, a.k.a. Bad Bunny, as Arturo "Kitty" Paez, an upper-society kid who fell in love with the violent and flashy cartel life.

Narcos Credit: JUAN ROSAS/NETFLIX

"I loved the original Narcos, so when they announced Narcos: Mexico, I was sold; I'm honored to be a part of the show," the Grammy-winning artist told EW. "Kitty is a charismatic guy who loved looking fresh. He likes nice things, and I can really relate to that!"

Narcos: Mexico returns for its final blow on Nov. 5.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.