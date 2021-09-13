Bad Bunny turns to a life of crime in Narcos: Mexico final season first look

Narcos: Mexico is coming to an end — but prepare to meet a real bad Kitty first.

EW can reveal that the addictive Narcos spin-off will wrap up with the upcoming third season, which premieres Nov. 5.

Narcos superfan and global-music superstar Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, a.k.a. Bad Bunny, makes his acting debut in the final episodes of Narcos: Mexico, starring as rich-kid-turned-hitman Arturo "Kitty" Paez, and we have your exclusive first look, including the above teaser.

"Everybody under 30 in the office lost their s---," showrunner Carlo Bernard says of the moment the casting team revealed that Bad Bunny wanted to be on the show. "I was like, 'Oh, I should probably pay more attention to this!' He put himself on tape and — to no surprise — he's very watchable and you're innately drawn to him."

Martínez Ocasio's wish came true, and so did Bernard's in getting to tell the true story of the Narco Juniors, a group of upper-society kids who fell in love with the violent and flashy cartel life. "I loved the original Narcos, so when they announced Narcos: Mexico, I was sold; I'm honored to be a part of the show," shares the Grammy-winning artist. "Kitty is a charismatic guy who loved looking fresh. He likes nice things, and I can really relate to that!"

Bernard adds thats his only regret was not being able to give his new star even more to do. "Whatever we gave him, he killed."

Set in the '90s, in the aftermath of Félix Gallardo's (Diego Luna, who isn't expected to return) imprisonment, the final season, which features the franchise's first female narrator (Luisa Rubino), begins to turn to the "more violent and chaotic world" that still exists in Mexico. "There is no end to this stuff, so at some point you just have to draw a line and work towards that," explains Bernard, who isn't ruling out future Narcos spin-offs. "We tried to design something that captured the sprawling, ongoing nature of the phenomenon and tragedy of the drug business, but also told a satisfying and complete story."

Narcos: Mexico returns to Netflix on Nov. 5.

