Jon Heder, Tina Majorino, Efren Ramirez, and Jon Gries are getting back together. Where? I couldn't tell you.

The main stars of Napoleon Dynamite are getting back together for a new animated series. Where can you watch it? See, this is where this author shows his age because it involves blockchain technology, NFTs, tokens, a "watch-to-earn ecosystem" — things that all sound like gobbledygook to those of us who aren't hip with the current tech.

Let's start with what we can understand. Jon Heder, Tina Majorino, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries — who famously played Napoleon Dynamite, Deb, Pedro, and Uncle Rico in the 2004 indie cult hit — have signed on to voice characters in Cyko KO, an animated Saturday-morning-cartoon-inspired series based on the Ringo Award-winning comic books of the same name from creator Rob Feldman. Feldman is showrunning the series.

Deadline was the first to report the news, which was confirmed on social media Tuesday morning by Feldman himself. "This is what we've been sitting on!" Feldman tweeted.

Heder will voice the lead role of Cyko KO, a fourth wall-breaking hero who's addicted to pinball, loves cereal, and enjoys his motorcycle. He's joined by sidekick Peachy Keen and their pet Meemop as he protects the colonies of SuperEarth from giant monsters and crazy characters.

Here's where you start to lose me. Deadline reports that a 12-minute pilot will launch exclusively on a streaming service from blockchain tech firm Replay's Rewarded.TV web3. (OK, I think I'm with this so far.) Cyko KO is funded, produced, and distributed thanks to "revenue from an NFT collection from Theta Labs' ThetaDrop." (Wait! Slow down. *Googles NFTs*) The NFTs will reportedly unlock the show, as well as other film and series titles, as viewers of Rewarded.TV earn Replay's native RPLAY tokens, which are earned by watching Replay's films, series, and live TV. (And I'm lost.)

If all of this makes sense to you, amazing! The Cyko KO Star Cards NFT is dropping this Friday (Sep. 30) at 12 pm PT. Everyone else will wait for screenshots on TikTok and Twitter. Meanwhile, if you happen to know a Gen Z-er who can teach an old Millennial fart about tokens and such...

