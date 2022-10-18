"As Truman described her, her only imperfection was that she was so perfect," Watts tells EW.

The Watcher star Naomi Watts is jumping from true crime to true drama as Babe Paley in Feud season 2, and EW has an exclusive tease of what to expect from the upcoming Ryan Murphy-created series that begins shooting in November.

"It's such an iconic time and very interesting for women in particular. Babe Paley, what an incredible woman. As Truman described her, her only imperfection was that she was so perfect," Watts tells EW of readying to play Paley, a socialite who had a bitter falling out with Truman Capote after he released writings that included thinly veiled condemnations of his circle of friends. "I'm learning so much about her. I'm thrilled to be working with an incredible cast of wonderful women. It's such a dynamic group."

The Oscar-nominated actress will star alongside Demi Moore (Ann Woodward), Chloë Sevigny (C. Z. Guest), Calista Flockhart (Lee Radziwill), Diane Lane (Slim Keith), and Molly Ringwald (Joanne Carson) in a story set in the 1970s. The season charts the unraveling of the relationships Capote (Tom Hollander) had with his "swans" — the name he used to describe his wealthy circle of female friends — while attempting to write a novel titled Answered Prayers. He later published a scandalous excerpt, titled "La Côte Basque 1965," in Esquire magazine, which incriminated his companions.

Feud: Capote's Women follows season 1 of the critically lauded anthology series, which first premiered on FX in 2017. The first batch of episodes detailed the long-standing Hollywood clash between iconic actresses Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) and Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon), primarily focusing on their time shooting the 1962 classic What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

Watts recently starred in the Netflix hit The Watcher — inspired by the true story of a family who begins receiving threatening letters from an anonymous stalker — which shot to the No. 1 position on the streaming service's viewership charts upon its release last week.

