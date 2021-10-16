A new sneak peek at Naomi, the CW's latest DC Comics superhero show, raises several questions about its titular heroine and her world.

Executive produced by Ava DuVernay (Selma) and Jill Blankenship (Arrow), Naomi stars Kaci Walfall (Power) as the titular cool and comic book-loving hero, who discovers she may have a hidden destiny that will take her on a journey to the heights of the Multiverse. During Saturday's DC FanDome event, WBTV unveiled a new clip from the pilot, which shows Naomi dashing out of class to capture footage of a Superman-related "stunt" happening in the town square for her website. Unfortunately, when she arrives there, she has dizzy spell and faints. When she comes to, she sees a flying blue blur above her.

The first question we have is, what is a Superman stunt? What is the show's take on the Man of Steel, and how does it differ from Superman & Lois? Why would said stunt cause Naomi to lose consciousness? It's likely all of those questions will be answered once the pilot is released, but it's worth noting that this scene is at least partially reminiscent of how the comic book upon which the show is based begins.

Naomi Credit: Ramona Rosales/The CW; Jamal Campbell/DC Comics

Created by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell, Naomi made her DC Comics debut in 2019. Her solo comic begins with Naomi lamenting the fact that she missed a gigantic, 17-seconds long battle between Superman and Mongul, which she says is the "single most insane thing that's ever happened" in the small northwestern town where she lives. Her desire to find out more about what happened ultimately ends up yielding questions about herself. It's unclear whether or not the "stunt" mentioned in the clip is this massive brawl, or if the show is putting its own spin on Naomi's origin story. We'll have to wait until 2022 to find out.

Naomi also stars Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, and Aidan Gemme. It's expected to premiere midseason on the CW.

Watch the sneak peek above.

