Watch Naomi Smalls literally kiss Derrick Barry's feet in 'Drag Race Vegas Revue' clip

Prompted by season 11 winner Yvie Oddly , Smalls proceeds to count each toe on the Britney Spears impersonator's right foot while referencing some of the pop diva's biggest hits: "This little piggy sang 'Gimme More,' this little piggy sang 'Stronger,'" Smalls said while working down Barry's toes. "And this little piggy shaved her head and hit a car with a green umbrella." Without missing a beat (or an appendage), Smalls smooches all up on Barry's foot.

"It definitely felt a lot more natural because I didn't have to worry about if I was going to go home tomorrow.... I definitely was not in any competition with the other girls because I had the best wigs," Smalls joked to EW during a recent interview about one of the summer's most addictive new shows, which presents a refreshing look at the kiki and clashes behind the scenes at a real, working Vegas production. "I totally understand being attracted to another drag queen because they just get it and they're in tune with their sexuality and gender in a different way than maybe your cis, gay male at the bar is not in tune with. I mean, drag queens are f---ing hot. We have to be so confident to do what we do. So, I'm just so impressed with confidence. It's such a turn-on, so, more power to the kai-kai!"