Watch Naomi Smalls literally kiss Derrick Barry's feet in 'Drag Race Vegas Revue' clip
A game of Truth or Dare gets wild with feet-kissing and lip-on-lip action in EW's exclusive preview.
Naomi Smalls is a woman and a womanizer, baby.
As evidenced by EW's exclusive clip above, the leggy lady is literally running her mouth all over the set of RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue docuseries amid a provocative game of Truth or Dare, which sees the Drag Race season 8 runner-up tasked with kissing the feet of costar Derrick Barry before making out with a hunky member of the Pit Crew.
Prompted by season 11 winner Yvie Oddly, Smalls proceeds to count each toe on the Britney Spears impersonator's right foot while referencing some of the pop diva's biggest hits: "This little piggy sang 'Gimme More,' this little piggy sang 'Stronger,'" Smalls said while working down Barry's toes. "And this little piggy shaved her head and hit a car with a green umbrella." Without missing a beat (or an appendage), Smalls smooches all up on Barry's foot.
Later, Oddly comes for Smalls again when she dares Nick — a backup dancer co-starring the girls' Drag Race Live! Vegas residency show — to make out with her, which Smalls promptly does with ease.
"It definitely felt a lot more natural because I didn't have to worry about if I was going to go home tomorrow.... I definitely was not in any competition with the other girls because I had the best wigs," Smalls joked to EW during a recent interview about one of the summer's most addictive new shows, which presents a refreshing look at the kiki and clashes behind the scenes at a real, working Vegas production. "I totally understand being attracted to another drag queen because they just get it and they're in tune with their sexuality and gender in a different way than maybe your cis, gay male at the bar is not in tune with. I mean, drag queens are f---ing hot. We have to be so confident to do what we do. So, I'm just so impressed with confidence. It's such a turn-on, so, more power to the kai-kai!"
Find out if Smalls' wandering tongue comes to regret its actions when RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue returns tonight at 8:00 p.m. on VH1. Watch EW's exclusive sneak peek above.
