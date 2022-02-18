How DC comics hero Naomi made the leap from page to screen in record time

DUVERNAY: We had a brother named Julian Lytle, who I met through Tom King when we were working on New Gods, and we brought him into the room as a consultant. He has an encyclopedic knowledge of DC. So it would be like, "We're in a space [where] a villain might not have been addressed in the comics. We need something here that's not in anything else," because Naomi's world is not connected to any other existing world [on TV] and we can't step on what another creator is doing in the DC family. And he was like, "Bam! Try this." So then we go to DC and we're like, "Yeah... we heard about this character..." And they're like, "We have to dust [that one] off from the top shelf. I don't even know if that exists. We have not heard of that." So, they dust it off [and say], "This character does exist. These are their colors. This is their thing." And so the fact that we had that foundation from David and Brian allowed us to explore, to find new things, research, bring new ideas.