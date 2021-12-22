Naomi (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Kaci Walfall's Naomi might have more in common with her idol Superman than just being an alien.

EW is exclusively debuting a brand new teaser trailer for The CW's upcoming DC superhero show Naomi. Executive produced by Ava DuVernay and showrunner Jill Blankenship (Arrow), the series centers on Naomi McDuffie, a cool high schooler who runs a Superman fan site and discovers that she may not be from Earth after a mysterious event involving the Man of Steel rocks her small Pacific Northwestern hometown. That incident leads her to the town's tattoo parlor owner Dee (Alexander Wraith), who just happens to be a winged alien from the planet Thanagar and becomes her mentor.

The new promo, which features an enthusiastic introduction from DuVernay, expands on some of the footage included in the first trailer and teases another one of Naomi's abilities. At this point, we'd already seen her display some type of energy manipulation in a confrontation with Cranston Johnson's mysterious character Zumbado (that name should sound familiar to comic book readers), but in this spot, she reveals that she, like Superman, may also have super hearing.

"I could hear it, Annabelle," she says.

"Hear what?" Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones) asks.

"Everything," Naomi replies.

Naomi Kaci Walfall as Naomi McDuffie, a comic book geek with a hidden destiny, on The CW's 'Naomi' | Credit: Fernando Decillis/THE CW

The series is based on the DC Comics character created by Brian Michael Bendis, David F Walker, and Jamal Campbell in 2019. As of right now, it's unclear how closely the show will align with source material; however, the teaser features several moments that should catch readers' attention, including the aforementioned Superman-related incident and the shot of Naomi kneeling beside a rock covered in glowing hieroglyphics that definitely isn't from around here.

The creative team behind Naomi is approaching the first season as an origin story, which means she won't immediately become a superhero. "It's about Naomi's journey to fully become herself," Blankenship recently told EW. "She's not going to become the person she will eventually become right away. We'll get to be with her in these moments of struggle and triumph, and victory as she learns how to be a hero." She added, "Over the season, Naomi's world expands in such a huge way."

Watch the teaser trailer above.

Naomi premieres Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: