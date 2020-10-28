The CW developing Nancy Drew spin-off Tom Swift for expanded 'Drew-niverse'

Based on the classic book series of the same name, the project is currently in development at the network to build out an expanded "Drew-niverse" and will debut as a backdoor pilot in season 2 of Nancy Drew. According to the logline, it will center on the titular Tom Swift, a gay Black man and billionaire inventor who is thrown into the world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. As Tom goes on a quest to unravel the truth, he will fight to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him.