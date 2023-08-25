Nancy Drew producer slams CW execs for cancellation: 'No consideration for the fandom'

"I've been pissed at the upper brass of this new CW since November," executive producer and director Larry Teng wrote on social media. "They suck."

The case of Nancy Drew's cancellation just got a lot more complicated.

Just one day after the CW's teen sleuth adaptation aired its series finale, executive producer Larry Teng slammed the network on social media for the "f---ing s---ty way" he and other producers found out that season 4 would mark the show's end.

"From what I've read, the reaction[s] to the series finale have been mostly positive," Teng wrote Thursday night. "Now imagine if you watched that finale without us knowing it would be the last episode of #NancyDrew ever. Because that's what almost happened."

Teng said the Nancy Drew team only found out about the show's cancellation because their production company, CBS Studios, was trying to work out a schedule for series star Kennedy McMann, who was cast in The Good Doctor spin-off The Good Lawyer opposite Felcity Huffman. The Good Lawyer has yet to be picked up to series due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

When someone from CBS Studios called the CW's president about season 5, Teng said, "he said to us 'Oh, we're not picking you up… the show is too expensive.'"

"Had our Studio not made that call, who knows if we would've ever been told. At that point in the season there were only four episodes left to shoot and the writers were already breaking the finale," said Teng, who directed many Nancy Drew episodes, including the pilot.

"Thank God the Studio called. Because you all deserved the most proper ending possible," he added. "That's why I praise the writers for pulling it together at the end. It was so glib. No consideration for letting [showrunners] Noga [Landau] and Melinda [Hsu Taylor] give you a proper goodbye. No closure. No consideration for the fandom who support and watch this show."

Teng added that he's had issues with executives at the CW since the network was bought by Nexstar Media Group last year.

"I've been pissed at the upper brass of this new CW since November. They suck," he wrote. "They have every right to turn a profit Which means canceling shows. But to have clearly known in advance and not tell us until a random call 3/4 into our season is just plain f---ing disrespect."

Along with McMann playing the titular detective, Nancy Drew starred Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, and Riley Smith. The series premiered in 2019.

