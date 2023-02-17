Meet the survivalists, watch the first footage, and learn more about the new series.

Naked and Afraid: Solo first look reveals survivalists are naked, afraid — and alone in new spin-off

Turns out, in the wilderness, the most dangerous enemy is your own mind.

Such is the idea behind new Naked and Afraid spin-off, Naked and Afraid: Solo, which EW can exclusively announce.

Through 15 seasons and counting, Naked and Afraid survivalists have endured the most grueling environments on earth and proved the value of teamwork in overcoming brutal conditions. As the name suggests, in this all-new series, eight of the franchise's most battle-tested survivalists will attempt to endure 21 days completely solo.

Naked and Afraid: Solo exclusive promo courtesy discovery channel 'Naked and Afraid: Solo' | Credit: courtesy discovery channel

Per the official synopsis, the Discovery series will feature interwoven stories taking place in some of the most remote and harshest environments in the world — and in locations spread out over three continents. Whether it's a bug-infested South American jungle, a frigid African shrubland, or a blistering Mexican desert, each episode follows multiple survivalists as they take on the most difficult challenge of their lives. With no one to lean on for help, their success depends solely on their own ingenuity, skills, and will to survive. Enduring 21 days naked with a partner is hard enough. Enduring 21 days solo will test the most experienced survivalists in the world – and bring many to their knees.

Naked and Afraid: Solo exclusive promo courtesy discovery channel 'Naked and Afraid: Solo' | Credit: courtesy discovery channel

Naked and Afraid: Solo exclusive promo courtesy discovery channel 'Naked and Afraid: Solo' | Credit: courtesy discovery channel

Naked and Afraid: Solo exclusive promo courtesy discovery channel 'Naked and Afraid: Solo' | Credit: courtesy discovery channel

In the first promo, exclusively debuting on EW above, some of those fan favorites are clearly tested to their limits. "This is just a different level of survival," one says. Someone else bemoans that "being alone out here sucks," while another declares, "solitude can be a form of torture." And... is that a jaguar we see?

In addition to the first look, EW can reveal the following survivalists for the season:

Jamie Frizzell - A no-nonsense lifeguard, adventurer, and bushcraft instructor from Scotland who survived a 21-day Tribes challenge, but tapped on day two of XL Next Level in the Amazon.

Naked and Afraid: Solo exclusive promo courtesy discovery channel Jamie Frizzell | Credit: courtesy discovery channel

Fernando Calderon - A fire captain, husband, and father of four from Simi Valley, California. Maintaining a positive attitude, he has never tapped and has always been with partners throughout his challenges.

Naked and Afraid: Solo exclusive promo courtesy discovery channel Fernando Calderon | Credit: courtesy discovery channel

Suzanne Zeta - A mother of four from Virginia who has a PHD working in cancer research. She is no stranger to difficult circumstances — whether it be from her childhood or her past Naked and Afraid partners. Suzanne completed a 21-day challenge where her partner tapped early and a 40-day XL challenge where she lost one partner on day two. Her remaining XL partner was a source of constant friction, but Suzanne was able to complete the challenge.

Naked and Afraid: Solo exclusive promo courtesy discovery channel Suzanne Zeta | Credit: courtesy discovery channel

James Lewis - A survivalist from Tallahassee, Florida. He excels at making traps and is inspired to finish this solo challenge for his dad, who recently passed away. James has completed both challenges he's attempted.

Naked and Afraid: Solo exclusive promo courtesy discovery channel James Lewis | Credit: courtesy discovery channel

Cheeny Plante - A jack-of-all-trades who has experience working as a SERE instructor in the Air Force and has taught her colleagues survival skills before they head into battle. She previously completed a 21-day challenge in South Africa.

Naked and Afraid: Solo exclusive promo courtesy discovery channel Cheeny Plante | Credit: courtesy discovery channel

Shanika Malcolm - A yoga practitioner, single mother of three children, innovator, and nurturer with a strong connectivity to nature. She is from Jamaica and is the first Afro-indigenous woman to complete a 21-day challenge.

Naked and Afraid: Solo exclusive promo courtesy discovery channel Shanika Malcolm | Credit: courtesy discovery channel

Terra Short - A trans woman and archer who feels most at home in the wilderness with just their skills and knife. Terra is a single parent and lifelong experienced bow hunter from Mobile, Alabama.

Naked and Afraid: Solo exclusive promo courtesy discovery channel Terra Short | Credit: courtesy discovery channel

Kaila Cumings - A bladesmith and avid bowhunter who seeks redemption from a previous early tap-out in her XL Next Level challenge in the Amazon. Prior to that, Kaila completed a 21-day challenge in Colombia and a 40-day challenge in South Africa.

Naked and Afraid: Solo exclusive promo courtesy discovery channel Kaila Cumings | Credit: courtesy discovery channel

Naked and Afraid: Solo premieres on March 12 on Discovery.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: