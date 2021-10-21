Mythic Quest is here to stay, so you might as well hop aboard this bandwagon.

Mythic Quest has been renewed through season 4, so there's no excuse for you not to watch

Today's the day to ask yourself, "Am I wasting my life away not watching Mythic Quest on Apple TV+?" If the answer is yes, you are quickly running out of reasons not to watch.

Star and co-creator Rob McElhenney — and also Ted Lasso and Anthony Hopkins — helped Apple announce that the comedy has been renewed for seasons 3 and 4.

McElhenney recorded a bit with Hopkins that began with him FaceTiming the Oscar winner, who guested on Mythic Quest in the standalone Everlight episode this year. Hopkins pretended not to know what the heck Mythic Quest is — much like all of you out there who haven't been watching this series.

And while Hopkins is debating whether to call it Mystic Quest or Mr. Quest, the conversation is interrupted when Jason Sudeikis FaceTimes in with a "What's shaggin', T Hops?"

"Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team's sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of Mythic Quest," Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said separately in a statement accompanying a press release. "We can't wait for viewers to see what's in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy."

The key word here is "brilliant," because Mythic Quest is just that. There's a lot to love.

The show hails from McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, otherwise known as the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia team. They brought over a lot of their comedic sensibilities to the current sitcom, which tells of the behind-the-scenes workings of the developers behind the world's biggest Warcraft-esque multiplayer video game. You guessed it, it's called Mythic Quest.

Mythic Quest Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao in 'Mythic Quest' | Credit: Patrick McElhenney/Apple TV+

Then there's the cast, which was put together with perfection. McElhenney revels in the glory that is the self-absorbed reigning king (as he likes to call himself) of Mythic Quest, creative director Ian Grimm, who lives to make the life of neurotic Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao), lead engineer and co-creative director, a waking nightmare. Come for the occasional gratuitous shirtless shots of McElhenney's rockin' bod.

Jessie Ennis thrives as Jo, who should be a low-level assistant but is a walking cyclone of chaos, and you can't help but love the dastardly machinations of Danny Pudi's head of monetization Brad Bakshi.

There's also a delightful performance by F. Murray Abraham as the game's lead writer and a veteran science-fiction author, C.W. Longbottom, who's like a more scholarly Karen Walker from Will & Grace. He's perpetually drunk but can quote Chaucer.

Mythic Quest seriously doesn't get enough credit, but the more seasons means more opportunities for newcomers to join in. So get on it!

