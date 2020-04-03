Rob McElhenney and Mythic Quest cast played videogames online during quarantine

Image zoom Apple TV+

What has the cast of Apple TV+'s comedy about a dysfunctional band of videogame developers been doing during the coronavirus quarantine? Yup, playing videogames.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney and his Mythic Quest co-stars F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, David Hornsby, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, and Jessie Ennis got together from their respective remote locations on Twitch Friday to play Ubisoft's free fighting game Brawlhalla with each other — and also answer a couple fan questions for those watching at home. Ubisoft's Youssef Maguid hosted the digital event.

First of all, if you've been sleeping on Mythic Quest, you're missing out. McElhenney, who co-created the show with Always Sunny cohorts Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, stars as Ian, the wild and crazy creative director of Mythic Quest, the world's biggest MMORPG.

Image zoom Ubisoft

In Friday's virtual battle royale, McElhenney found himself in constant combat with Hornsby, who plays Mythic Quest's executive producer David. Funny enough, David, too, finds himself at odds with Ian's often over-the-top and unreasonable vision. Hornsby was the clear MVP, winning multiple rounds.

"Goddamn it, David! Why won't you die?!" McElhenney exclaimed at one point.

"This is for making me wear prosthetics for all those years on Sunny," Hornsby responded, referring to his scarred Matthew "Rickety Cricket" Mara role on their previous comedy series.

The coronavirus pandemic forced nearly all TV and film productions to stop filming to help stunt the spread of COVID-19. Mythic Quest was no exception. The show's first season premiered on Apple TV+ on Feb. 7, and the crew then had to "shut it down" in the middle of filming season 2.

"We're all ready to go... once this thing lifts," Hornsby, who also executive produces and writes part of the show, commented during the livestream. "We're always trying to mix up who we're pairing with who... I think that's part of the fun of season 2, pairing different people together and forming new alliances."

"We saw a rough cut of the first episode [of season 2] and it's really funny," McElhenney added.

Related content: