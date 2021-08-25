"Those of us that were lucky enough to know Grant knew him as a lovely man of honor, who wanted to share his knowledge with everybody."

More than a year after former MythBusters host Grant Imahara died from a brain aneurysm, Adam Savage, co-host of the popular Discovery Channel science show, is remembering him fondly.

"Like everybody else, I was gut-punched by Grant's passing last year," Savage told Yahoo Entertainment. "It felt like almost too much in the face of all the other existential crises that were going on. But those of us that were lucky enough to know Grant knew him as a lovely man of honor, who wanted to share his knowledge with everybody."

MYTHBUSTERS, Grant Imahara, Adam Savage Credit: Benjamin Hanson/©Discovery Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection

Imahara — who hosted MythBusters from season 3, replacing Scottie Chapman as a member of the Build Team, before leaving the series in 2014, along with cohosts Kari Byron and Tory Belleci — died suddenly from a brain aneurism in July 2020 at just age 49.

Honoring Imahara's love of scientific experimentation and his desire to share his knowledge with others, the team behind the show is auctioning off the props used on the series. Through September 15, an online event hosted by Prop Store will sell items used during the series' 15-year run to the highest bidders — including different versions of Buster (the test dummy who stood in for humans in dangerous stunts), blueprints of many of the creations, a mechanical shark, and an arrow machine gun, among other items.

Proceeds from the sales will go directly to the Grant Imahara STEAM Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Grant's mother whose mission is to inspire emerging talent and empower underserved youth in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and math education by offering college scholarships and internships.