Late Mythbusters star Jessi Combs says she's not afraid of death in Fastest Woman on Earth trailer

The inspiring journey and tragic death of professional racer and former Mythbusters star Jessi Combs is the subject of a new documentary at HBO Max.

The doc, The Fastest Woman on Earth, was filmed over seven years and charts the extraordinary life of Combs, who died in 2019 while attempting to break her own land speed record. The South Dakota native had previously earned the title of "Fastest Woman on Four Wheels" after driving a record 398 mph in 2013.

"Approached by an all-male team of aviation enthusiasts to be the lead driver of a custom car built from a repurposed fighter jet, Jessi's dream of breaking land speed records is suddenly within reach – but at what cost?" the doc's official synopsis states. "As her body and relationships suffer, Jessi continues to strive for the 'fastest woman' title, confronting each obstacle with unparalleled courage and audacity."

Per HBO Max, the feature film will seamlessly blend inspiration and heartbreak with joy and tragedy, as it "throws viewers directly into the cockpit for Jessi's exceptional endeavor – and the price that she ultimately paid for success."

Fastest Woman on Earth 'The Fastest Woman on Earth' arrives on HBO Max Oct. 20 | Credit: HBO Max

The eerie first trailer, which can be viewed above, shows exhilarating footage and candid moments with the star, who at one point tells the camera, "I'm not afraid of dying, but I'm not ready to die."

It also shows Combs grappling with the personal cost of success, lamenting at one point that "it's not as glamorous as it seems — I can't have a family and try and break a world land speed record, but it's what I was born for." However, her courage really takes center stage in the clip, which ends with her saying, "You don't have to live in fear, you can live in courage and live completely free."

The Fastest Woman on Earth zooms onto HBO Max on October 20.

