A new mystery is afoot at Netflix.

Hailing from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators behind the international hit time-travel series Dark, is 1899. EW has exclusive sneak peek photos from the show, which is being heralded as a truly multilingual one, with characters from all over the world speaking in the language of their origin.

The eight episodes follow the mysterious circumstances around the voyage of an immigrant ship, the Kerberos, from Europe to New York. Per the official synopsis, "The passengers, all of different backgrounds and nationalities, are united by their hopes and dreams for a new century and their future abroad. When they discover a second ship adrift on the open sea that had gone missing for months, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a nightmare-like riddle, connecting each of the passenger's pasts through a web of secrets."

Netflix has been otherwise tight-lipped about 1899 so far, but a teaser reveals all of the cryptic clues, strange symbols (which, so far, seem to be related to alchemy), and dark imagery fans of Odar and Friese's work will recognize. The tagline for 1899 is similarly mysterious: "What is lost will be found."

The first-look images below feature close-ups of Dark alum Andreas Pietschmann (who plays Eyk), Emily Beecham (Maura), Aneurin Barnard (Daniel) and Fflyn Edwards (Elliot), as well as an atmospheric ensemble image set against the backdrop of the ballroom at the heart of the ship.

1899 Andreas Pietschmann in '1899' | Credit: Netflix

1899 Emily Beecham in '1899' | Credit: Netflix

The international cast also includes Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Alexandre Willaume, and Anton Lesser, among others.

1899 Aneurin Barnard in '1899' | Credit: Netflix

1899 Credit: Netflix

1899 Onboard the Kerberos in '1899' | Credit: Netflix

Odar previously teased in a video shared on his Instagram that unlike Dark, 1899 will feature a lot of action, "with a lot of violence, beating, running, screaming" alongside the mystery elements. "I think it's going to be exciting to watch with the audience [to see] if they love this new puzzle too, as they liked Dark, and if they will figure out what this show is actually really about," he said.

Filming for the series took place in a newly custom built virtual production stage known as the Volume. The largest LED "Volume" of its kind in Europe, it unlocks the ability to capture a significant amount of complex visual effects shots in-camera through virtual sets and locations created with game engine technology, as opposed to a traditional green screen. Check that out in the video above.

1899 premieres on Netflix later this year.

