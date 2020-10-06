David Letterman and Robert Downey Jr. talk to llamas in My Next Guest Needs No Introduction trailer

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman type TV Show

David Letterman is back with a bunch of guests that need no introduction.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for the upcoming third season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with a bunch of familiar faces including Kim Kardashian, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle and Lizzo. The four-episode third season of the Netflix talk show series is set to debut on the streaming service later this month and from the looks of the first clip, there's plenty of laughter, tears, and hard-hitting conversation to come. Or, as Letterman puts it, "We've been doing this show and each time I'm gratified because each time the person in the chair is so much smarter than I am."

The trailer kicks off with Kardashian taking a selfie with the comedian and host (natch!), before explaining to him how to use the AirDrop function on his iPhone. We then cut to Lizzo knighting Letterman "Dave-Z" while he stands behind a mic. Later, in an interview segment, the singer delves into the backlash she's experienced for being herself on stage, before adding, "I know that I'm beautiful and I'm successful so ha! Make fun of me now."

Elsewhere there's potential goat milking with Downey Jr., tears from Kardashian, and talk of racial injustice and police brutality with Chappelle, who shares with the host that he was "shocked that nobody ever talks about what it feels like to watch a man be murdered that way — by a man in a police uniform."

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman returns to Netflix on Oct. 21. Watch the trailer above.

