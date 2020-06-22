Ten years after the TBS sitcom's final episode, Jordana Spiro, Reid Scott, and co. got back together for the perfect My Boys reunion

My Boys type TV Show

The My Boys cast is going all in on the reunion game.

Almost a decade after the final episode of the charming TBS sitcom about Chicago sportswriter P.J. Franklin (Jordana Spiro) and her band of poker-loving friends, Spiro and company have virtually reunited as part of EW's #UnitedAtHome series. The result is a delightful and perfectly My Boys special, which features the characters coming together for a virtual poker game — and proposal.

Unsurprisingly, P.J., Bobby (Kyle Howard), Kenny (Michael Bunin), Mike (Jamie Kaler), Stephanie (Kellee Stewart), and Brando (Reid Scott) refuse to let a pandemic ruin their weekly game. Slight life update on our favorite Cubs fans: Mike is a single dad to "Children of the Corn" twins; Brando is quarantining with a younger woman after only three weeks of dating; Kenny and Stephanie are married but she's been sent to stay in other side of apartment for "breaching their safe cocoon"; Bobby is stuck in Spain, while P.J. hides in a closet from their daughter Ella.

Image zoom Everett Collection

After a bunch of jokes about Kenny's beard and Brando's girlfriend Dallas (who is actually from Denver), Bobby's latest flight is canceled, prompting him to do something he's been waiting months to do.

“If there is one goddamn thing that we have learned from this horrifying pandemic, it is that the only thing in the entire world that really matters is the people you love," he declares, pulling out a ring. "And if you’re lucky enough to have your people, then you should hold them tight every single day and tell them how much you love them.”

While their friends watch on in anticipation, PJ is speechless — and hesitant. She never actually answers, as she's saved by the call being cutoff because Mike was too cheap to pay for unlimited Zoom calls.

Following the cliffhanger ending, Stewart discusses Kids in the Spotlight, an important nonprofit organization that the cast and creators hope to bring attention to. Kids in the Spotlight seeks to empower foster care youths by providing them a platform to share their own stories via short films. To seek more information or to donate, head over to their website.

Watch the full video above. And for more My Boys, the sitcom is currently streaming on Crackle.

Related content: