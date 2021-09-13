9 can't-miss new dramas this fall

Invasion

Invasion, a new series coming to Apple TV+ Oct. 22, might not be on your radar since the marketing has been rather light so far, but it is indeed one of the most exciting shows coming this fall. The setup involves an alien species invading Earth and threatening humanity's very existence, but the aliens are the least interesting part. In fact, these extraterrestrials are barely seen during the first few episodes. Invasion is really about a collection of seemingly disparate people adapting to this global catastrophe: A small-town sheriff on the verge of retirement investigating a mysterious event, a Muslim mother switching into her survival mode to protect her children as her neighbors demonize them, a soldier in the military left stranded in the desert due to an alien explosion, and more. The fast-paced, enthralling storytelling immediately draws you in for what ends up being quite an addicting, binge-able ride that has more to say about our current moment than anything futuristic. —Nick Romano