Joe Regalbuto (Frank) says the revival’s very first studio audience blew them away. “We knew they were going to be friendly, but they were over the top,” he recalls of premiere night last month in New York City. “We had been rehearsing for a little while so things get a little dry. Is it still funny? But oh my goodness, they went ballistic. It was so rewarding. You could see how much they appreciated Murphy’s responses, things that they’d been wanting to say, it was a joy.”